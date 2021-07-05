Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

LKHLY remained flat at $$16.50 during trading hours on Monday. Lonking has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $21.62.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lonking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

