LinkEye (LET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.24 Million

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $8.24 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LinkEye has traded 168.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00045258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00134622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00165774 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,953.51 or 1.00356169 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

LinkEye Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LinkEye should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LinkEye using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

