LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,600 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 681,900 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

LPTH stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $64.29 million, a PE ratio of 242.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 million.

LPTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,842,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 179,300 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 125,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.