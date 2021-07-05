Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,496 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 30,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 450,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 21.1% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $13.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.50. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

