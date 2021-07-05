Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $23,004.52 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $23,004.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,457,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,635,419.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,040 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $170,404.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,558 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $49,574.04.

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.54.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $47,280.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 24,447 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $464,004.06.

On Monday, May 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,694 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $260,186.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $40,126.18.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,747 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $53,017.10.

On Monday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $9,800.00.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $17.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $432.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 604,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after buying an additional 189,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth about $576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEGH. TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

