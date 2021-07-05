Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Short Interest Update

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LEAT traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $18.80. 4,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,703. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45. Leatt has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.76.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter.

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

