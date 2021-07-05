Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Short Interest Update

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,552,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,081 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,888,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 368.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,836,000 after purchasing an additional 647,733 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $618,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.57. The company had a trading volume of 497,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Lazard has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $48.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.97.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

