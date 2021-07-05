Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 50,375 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 48.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50,375 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $39,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

NYSE:SHW opened at $275.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.56. The company has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $190.67 and a 12-month high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

