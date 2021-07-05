Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of PPG Industries worth $28,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after acquiring an additional 671,287 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $96,792,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 377,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,667,000 after acquiring an additional 279,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $170.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.58 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.72.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

