Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,313 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $38,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $374.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.58 and a 12 month high of $374.79.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.50.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

