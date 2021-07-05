Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $33.17 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,878 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 359,581 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Best Buy worth $33,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 89,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBY opened at $115.65 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.82.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBY. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,893.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,988 shares of company stock valued at $21,602,094 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

