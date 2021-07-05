Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $26.33 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 76,463.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,847 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $26,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $58,712,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 583,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,413,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.85.

Shares of FANG opened at $98.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.