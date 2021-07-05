Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 68,534 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 337.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,534 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $248.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.85. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

