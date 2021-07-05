Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 169,527 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 594,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,527 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neenah were worth $30,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Neenah in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Neenah by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Neenah in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Neenah in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neenah during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NP stock opened at $49.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.79 million, a P/E ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.53. Neenah, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.14.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 3.04%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

In related news, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $25,746.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $266,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $29,784.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

