Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 457.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 141,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 116,349 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 10,803.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 21,174 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,041.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $614,000.

Shares of ARKF opened at $53.32 on Monday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.44.

