Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,451 iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $557,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 67,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $54.93 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.