Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $210,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $330.68 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $243.34 and a 12 month high of $330.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.30.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

