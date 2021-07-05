Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 633,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:LCY opened at $12.39 on Monday. Landcadia Holdings III has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.39.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a research note on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCY. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings III by 22.5% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter worth $701,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings III by 76.4% during the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,162,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 503,398 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings III by 499.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,396,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter worth $1,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Landcadia Holdings III

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

