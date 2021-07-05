Landbox (LAND) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $130,262.00

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Landbox has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $130,262.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00045352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00134199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00166669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,888.72 or 0.99777915 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.