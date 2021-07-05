Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets. Lancaster Colony’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, including T. Marzetti Company, produce and market high quality national and regionally-branded food products throughout the United States for the retail and foodservice markets. Most of their products sold through the retail channel are marketed under the company’s popular brand names, such as Marzetti, New York Brand Bakery, Sister Schubert’s and Flatout. The company’s production plants across the United States make an expanded family of quality food products found every day on the dinner tables of millions of consumers, as well as in well-known restaurant chains nationwide. “

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $194.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.18. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $151.42 and a 1 year high of $198.46.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 83.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 825.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

