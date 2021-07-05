Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 117.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 86.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAMR. TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.12. 269,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,784. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.51. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $107.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.