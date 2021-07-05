Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Insider Stuart Crow Acquires 544,870 Shares

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) insider Stuart Crow acquired 544,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,487.00 ($38,919.29).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32.
About Lake Resources
Featured Story: ESG Score
Receive News & Ratings for Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.