Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Krones AG (ETR:KRN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €81.78 ($96.21).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of KRN stock opened at €77.85 ($91.59) on Friday. Krones has a 1 year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 1 year high of €79.95 ($94.06). The business’s 50 day moving average is €75.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

