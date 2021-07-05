Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Shares Acquired by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 118.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811,996 shares during the quarter. Kraton comprises approximately 3.2% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kraton were worth $54,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,123,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,482,000 after purchasing an additional 244,433 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 44.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 239,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 47,837 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 264.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 307,904 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Kraton stock opened at $31.65 on Monday. Kraton Co. has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.40.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $437.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

