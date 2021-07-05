Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $436,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,843,000. Boston Partners increased its position in General Dynamics by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,217 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,155,000 after purchasing an additional 512,609 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 445,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $188.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.47.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

