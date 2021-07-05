Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $430,000 in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. FIL Ltd grew its stake in PACCAR by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 246,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after purchasing an additional 56,012 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,716,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR stock opened at $88.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.32. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $74.17 and a twelve month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.