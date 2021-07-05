Krane Funds Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 262,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 15.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $1,563,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Honeywell International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 457,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,255,000 after purchasing an additional 32,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 13.7% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $221.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.90 and a 52-week high of $234.02. The stock has a market cap of $153.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

