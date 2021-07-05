Krane Funds Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 624.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 795,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,012,000 after purchasing an additional 452,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 307,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.53.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $151.40 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $84.87 and a twelve month high of $151.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

