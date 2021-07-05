Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,700 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 551,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 8,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $243,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Koss sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $191,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,474,522.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,690. Insiders own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Koss by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Koss in the first quarter worth approximately $527,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Koss in the first quarter worth approximately $668,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koss in the first quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Koss in the first quarter worth approximately $691,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Koss from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:KOSS traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.19. 269,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,988,771. Koss has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $127.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $180.48 million, a P/E ratio of 423.80 and a beta of -2.67.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

