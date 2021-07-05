Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Short Interest Down 22.8% in June

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRBP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kiromic BioPharma by 86.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma during the first quarter worth $425,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma during the first quarter worth $1,735,000. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kiromic BioPharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KRBP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. 725,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,619. Kiromic BioPharma has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00.

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.