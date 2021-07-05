Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) vs. F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Head-To-Head Contrast

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) and Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares F-star Therapeutics and Kintara Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F-star Therapeutics $11.26 million 14.03 -$25.62 million ($9.69) -0.84 Kintara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.13 million ($0.77) -2.51

Kintara Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than F-star Therapeutics. Kintara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than F-star Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares F-star Therapeutics and Kintara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F-star Therapeutics N/A -94.92% -64.61% Kintara Therapeutics N/A N/A -131.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of F-star Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of F-star Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for F-star Therapeutics and Kintara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F-star Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Kintara Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

F-star Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $31.25, suggesting a potential upside of 282.97%. Kintara Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 236.79%. Given F-star Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe F-star Therapeutics is more favorable than Kintara Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

F-star Therapeutics has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kintara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

F-star Therapeutics beats Kintara Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients. It is also developing first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. to manufacture and sell VAL-083 in China. The company was formerly known as DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2020. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

