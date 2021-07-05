Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,600 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 483,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 13,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $716,898.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,791 shares of company stock valued at $6,066,829. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Kforce by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 36.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.19. 94,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,789. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.72. Kforce has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

