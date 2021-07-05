Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of KW opened at $20.07 on Thursday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In other news, CFO Justin Enbody sold 46,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $954,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 468,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,692,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 254.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

