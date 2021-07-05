Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 849,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,561 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $15,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 856,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 50,651 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROX shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Tronox stock opened at $22.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.65. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 2.66.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.69 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,041.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,832 shares of company stock worth $1,729,816. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

