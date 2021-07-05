Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 161,255 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,255 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.56% of HomeStreet worth $14,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the first quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 6.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 5.7% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

In other news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HMST opened at $40.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $93.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

