Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,926 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $14,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,416,000 after buying an additional 34,904 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth about $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Titan Machinery by 606.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after buying an additional 514,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Titan Machinery by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after buying an additional 125,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Titan Machinery by 28.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 398,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after buying an additional 87,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $338,307.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $3,663,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,459 shares of company stock valued at $11,305,765 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $691.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TITN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

