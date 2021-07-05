Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,907 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $11,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $148,297.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,630.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,147 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on URBN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

URBN opened at $40.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. Research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.