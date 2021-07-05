Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 463,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,695 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,460,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,585,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after buying an additional 655,792 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after buying an additional 1,008,606 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,539,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,501,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,377,000 after buying an additional 95,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 26th. Vertical Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.06.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.