KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,350,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 8,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.28. 997,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,257. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.89 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that KBR will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 21,006 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in KBR by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 473,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after buying an additional 31,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

