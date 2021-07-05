Kairos Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on July 5th (OTCMKTS:KAIRU)

Kairos Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:KAIRU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 5th. Kairos Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 6th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

KAIRU stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.05. Kairos Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $552,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,739,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $8,775,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,717,000.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

