JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 486,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 52.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SOI shares. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

NYSE:SOI opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $451.82 million, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 2.06. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

