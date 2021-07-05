JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,191 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of Tenable worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,776,000 after buying an additional 262,248 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tenable by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,133,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,160,000 after purchasing an additional 72,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $28,157,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenable alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $91,306.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,539.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,497,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,573 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,992 shares of company stock worth $10,225,939. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TENB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Tenable stock opened at $40.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.22 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.