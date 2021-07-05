JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $6.50 Million Holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 114,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCEI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

NYSE BCEI opened at $49.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.35. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $50.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

