JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.22% of Helmerich & Payne worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $33.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.47. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

