JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,300 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Libertas Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,554.47 ($20.31).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,431 ($18.70) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £72.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,372.89. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82).

In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

