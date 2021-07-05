JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 47,412 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.68. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $52.28.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 35.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

In other news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $53,627.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at $10,273,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $2,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,248,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

