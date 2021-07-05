JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 28,325 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 25.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Belden were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Belden by 1,785.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 113,721 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Belden by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 802,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $50.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.37 and a beta of 1.48. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.58 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Belden has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

