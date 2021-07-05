JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 101,989 Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 241.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,989 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.83% of CAI International worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 768.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

CAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley cut CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair cut CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of CAI International stock opened at $55.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $966.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.53. CAI International, Inc. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $56.17.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 20.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

