JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €11.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UCG has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a €12.40 ($14.59) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.63 ($13.68).

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

