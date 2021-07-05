JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €100.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DAI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €92.36 ($108.66).

Shares of DAI opened at €76.23 ($89.68) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is €76.28. Daimler has a twelve month low of €35.02 ($41.20) and a twelve month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

